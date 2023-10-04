Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,319.19

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,319.19 ($40.12) and traded as high as GBX 3,489 ($42.17). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,466 ($41.90), with a volume of 660,351 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.19) to GBX 4,600 ($55.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($51.37) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,038.57 ($48.82).

The company has a market cap of £6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,416.18, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,495.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,471 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($37,760.18). 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

