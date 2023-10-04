WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 171,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 74,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 282,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $6,326,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 51.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 266.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

