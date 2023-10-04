WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.11. 36,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

