WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Trading Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.11. 36,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
