WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.11. 36,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.