WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 172,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 210,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.56.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHDG. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 398,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 137,593 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 207,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,912 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 101,239 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

