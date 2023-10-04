WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.26. 349,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 172,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,629,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.