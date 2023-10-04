Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Zhongchao Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Free Report) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Featured Articles

