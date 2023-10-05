103,000 Shares in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Draganfly by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 63,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Draganfly Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Draganfly ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 210.20% and a negative net margin of 534.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Draganfly Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

