450,000 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 1,355,200 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Upwork by 31.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Upwork by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,506.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,014 shares of company stock valued at $934,971. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 382,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,066. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.71 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.