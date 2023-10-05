A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial cut their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ATEN stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 2,164,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,457. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $851.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $191,378.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,122 shares of company stock worth $1,131,591. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

