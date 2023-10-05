AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Up 0.3 %

AIR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 234,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. AAR has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $885,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,244.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,144 shares of company stock worth $4,981,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AAR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.