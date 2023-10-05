Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,431,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,449. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

