Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth (LON:ADIG) Shares Down 2.2%

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.20 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.20 ($0.97). Approximately 237,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 468,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.99).

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of £241.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4,010.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.13.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

About Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

