Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 691,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

