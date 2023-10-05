Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 661,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,109,000 after purchasing an additional 208,433 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Accenture by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.88. The company had a trading volume of 904,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,313. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.98.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

