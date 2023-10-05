Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.88. Acme United has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 7,070 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $206,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

