Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 185,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,178. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

