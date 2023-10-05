AerCap (NYSE:AER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

AerCap stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.22. 1,450,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,526. AerCap has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

