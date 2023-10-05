Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

