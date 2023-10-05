Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 1,756,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

