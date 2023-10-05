Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $279.77. 827,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,648. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.