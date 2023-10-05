Albert Technologies (LON:ALB) Trading Up 56.9%

Shares of Albert Technologies Ltd (LON:ALB – Get Free Report) shot up 56.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 833,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 337,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.06).
Albert Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.
Albert Technologies Company Profile
Albert Technologies Ltd. provides autonomous cross-channel artificial intelligence marketing platform in Israel and internationally. The company offers artificial intelligence-based software to brands and advertising agencies using a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. It develops and deploys algorithmic solutions to provide marketers with a self-driving solution for cross-channel campaign execution, testing, optimization, analysis, and insights.
