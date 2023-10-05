Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Down 2.3 %

AA traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 4,412,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 979,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,527,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.