Alkaline Water (CVE:WTER) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (CVE:WTER – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. 6,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.
Alkaline Water Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$75.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.
Alkaline Water Company Profile
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkaline Water
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.