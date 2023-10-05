Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.73. 611,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

