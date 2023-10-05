ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 545,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,454,000 after acquiring an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,869,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

