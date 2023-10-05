Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 502 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $513.78. 901,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,623. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.