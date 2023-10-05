Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.03

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €216.03 ($227.40) and traded as high as €227.00 ($238.95). Allianz shares last traded at €222.70 ($234.42), with a volume of 937,778 shares traded.
Allianz Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €216.06.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
