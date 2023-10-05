Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
ALLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. Research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
