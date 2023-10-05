Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

