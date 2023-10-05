AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of DIT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company has a market cap of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $696.49 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.