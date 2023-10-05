AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company has a market cap of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $696.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter worth $203,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

