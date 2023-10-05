América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

AMX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,136. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $53,739,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,766 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

