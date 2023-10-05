American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

AWK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 1,104,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 367.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

