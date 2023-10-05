AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.06. 406,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

