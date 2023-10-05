AMI Asset Management Corp Has $60.78 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,118 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 3.6% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 4,993,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,208,124. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

