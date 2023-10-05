AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,843 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $92.78. 4,773,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.