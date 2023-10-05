AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.9 %

AMN stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.08. 742,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

