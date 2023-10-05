Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Down 0.8%

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.77. 19,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 38,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Online Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 454,343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth $3,513,000. SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 69,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

