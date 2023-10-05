AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.34)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $328-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.57 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.34–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.63. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.