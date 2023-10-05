Antero Midstream (AM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2023 – Antero Midstream is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Antero Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Antero Midstream is now covered by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Antero Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2023 – Antero Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2023 – Antero Midstream is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 1,835,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,850. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $37,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $25,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,102,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

