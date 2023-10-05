Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 1,835,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $71,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after buying an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

