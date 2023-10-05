ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires 559,870 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,870 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $107,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 8,405,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,097,510. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

