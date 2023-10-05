ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires Shares of 480,355 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,022,000. VMware makes up about 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of VMware at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VMW traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $166.34. 1,677,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.53 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

