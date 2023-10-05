ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $107.24 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,113 shares during the period. Seagen comprises approximately 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.30% of Seagen worth $107,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.
Insider Activity at Seagen
In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Seagen Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Seagen stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.00. 1,114,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,589. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.61. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.08.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
