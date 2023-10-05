ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 115.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,852 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.1 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,627,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,121. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

