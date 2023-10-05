ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,308 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,362,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,388,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.97. 276,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,089. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.