ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 1,961,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,652. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

