ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 541.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DoorDash Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE DASH traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,892. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.04.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $631,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 970,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,654,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $631,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 970,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,654,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,718 shares of company stock valued at $81,652,333. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

