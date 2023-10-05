ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 241,374 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,956,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,374 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital makes up about 1.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.81% of PagSeguro Digital worth $56,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 45.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $772.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGS. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

