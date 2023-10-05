ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 309,259 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,259 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.37% of Roku worth $33,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,896. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,558. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

